NIT adopts GSS Jote under UBA

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh has adopted the government secondary school (GSS) in Jote under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the authorities of the NIT and the GSS on Tuesday at the school, in the presence of Papum Pare DDSE Tana Tagu Tara, GSS Jote Headmaster (in-charge) Taba Larbin and local MLA Tana Hali Tara.

NIT Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta informed that, as per the MoU, “the NIT will take classes for free for ongoing classes for Classes 9 and 10.”

The MLA in his address expressed gratitude to the NIT for accepting his request to adopt the GSS.

“This school has been functioning without science and maths teachers for more than a decade. From today, this school will be free from subject teachers issue as the NIT has assured to provide science and maths teachers to give best education,” he said.