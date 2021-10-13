Felix seeks support for construction of Nyapin-C’Tajo road

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Home Minister Bamang Felix has appealed to the people to extend full support to the construction of a road from Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district.

Addressing a programme organized by the Higya Welfare Society (HWS) here on Tuesday, Felix said that a two-lane highway has been sanctioned by the union road transport & highways ministry.

“The survey team is soon going to start the work. There is no provision for compensation in this project. I appeal to all people, especially clan-based organizations, to support the road project. Once completed, the road will enhance the rural economy of both Nyapin and Chayang Tajo constituencies,” he said.

The home minister said that, in the Joram-Koloriang two-lane highway project, a 40-kilometre stretch comes under

his constituency. “There is not a single hindrance in my constituency and people are extending full cooperation. I hope the same kind of support is extended for the Nyapin to Chayang Tajo road project,” he said.

Felix also said that Arunachal has entered “an era of cosmopolitan lifestyle.”

“We have to live in harmony. There should not be any kind of discrimination,” he said.

He also inaugurated the Higya burial ground-cum-memorial park, and praised the HWS “for coming up with a new concept of burial ground for the members of the society.”