Public hearing on creation of Kamle forest divn held

HAPOLI, 12 Oct: A public hearing on the creation of Kamle forest division was held at the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Monday.

During the hearing, Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar, who is spearheading the initiative, informed that “the existing Tale Wildlife Sanctuary shall remain intact under the control of Hapoli forest division.”

RFO and nodal officer for the creation of Kamle forest division, Bunty Tao informed that “no alteration of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary boundary is permitted in the present proposal. The 25 km point (hill side) on the Ziro-Daporijo road that falls under Tale reserve forest towards the east till it touches the boundary of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary shall be assumed as the proposed Kamle forest division boundary. The southern boundary of Kamle forest division will start from 25 km point on the Ziro-Daporijo road and follow a straight line till it meets the trijunction point of Tale reserve forest and Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.”

“The forest department proposes a boundary for creation of the proposed Kamle forest division parallel with the revenue district boundary, as per government guidelines and criteria,” he added.

Education Minister Taba Tedir and Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe lauded the DFO for conducting the public hearing.

Welcoming the decision, the minister and the MLA sought cooperation from all the people of the districts to amicably resolve the boundary demarcation issues in the larger interest of society.

However, they directed the DCs of Lower Subansiri and Kamle to conduct village level meetings and hearings regarding the creation of Kamle forest division, and to submit their reports to the DFO at the earliest for further action.

Various speakers from Kamle and Lower Subansiri districts also shared their views on the creation of Kamle forest division, and all the members present unanimously accepted the proposal.

Besides Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang and Kamle DC Adong Pertin, the meeting was attended by the ZPCs of Kamle (Biri Shanti Nido) and Lower Subansiri (Likha Sangchhore), ZPMs and representatives of various NGOs. (DIPRO)