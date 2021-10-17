CBOs assess status of Durpai-Likabali PMGSY road

KANGKU, 16 Oct: After almost four years of the ‘No road no vote’ movement in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district, a team of the Galo People’s Federation (GPF), the Dolok Bango Society (DBS) and the Lower Siang Elite Society (LSES) visited various villages in Kangu circle from 14-15 October to take stock of the status of the ongoing construction of the PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali.

The team inspected the construction of the road at Durpai, Sogum, Hime, Germe, Borajan, Kamchan and other villages.

“The ongoing PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali is the dream project of Lower Siang district that has been initiated after the ‘No road no vote’ movement in 2017,” said GPF chairman Nyadar Loya.

He expressed resentment over the delay in executing the project, and said that quality was compromised in the project.

“During our two-day visit, I haven’t seen any men or machinery at the site. Most of the projects are on standstill, unfinished and in dilapidated conditions,” he said.

“The project was tendered in 2018 for at least 63 kms at the cost of Rs 150 crores and the completion deadline was September 2021. But surprisingly, most of the project is still in the initial stage

and only 3 kilometres of road has been constructed so far,” Loya said, adding: “The GPF will soon call a meeting with all the heads of the construction companies, heads of departments, administration and the local MLA to know the reason behind the delay in completing the most needed road project.”

Expressing anguish over the delay in the project’s execution, Nyago Ruti, a resident of Ngopi village, urged the construction authority to immediately resume the construction and complete the project. “Due to the absence of roads, the villagers have to face many problems, especially while travelling through Assam,” he said.

Borajan village GB Bindam Gibo appealed to the state government to give proper attention to the road project. He also urged the administration as well as the state government to speak with the Assam government to solve the boundary issue, so that the road projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Among others, GPF president Doya Boje, GPF spokesperson Ripeh Bagra, DBS chairman Tagi Yomgam and LSES general secretary Reke Doye were part of the team.