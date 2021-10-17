Assn seeks repatriation of engineers to parent depts

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Alleging illegal deputation of engineers to the Itanagar and Pasighat municipalities, the Unemployed All Arunachal Engineer’s Association demanded immediate repatriation of the engineers of various departments, other than town planning and urban development, to their parent departments.

In a memorandum it submitted to the chief secretary, the association claimed that engineers from various departments have been illegally deputed to the two municipalities in various posts without following the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007 and other relevant norms.

“It is clearly mentioned in the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, Section 36 and 41 and Corporation Act 2019 (Amendment Act, 2021) that the relevant technical manpower (engineers) and non-technical manpower from the department of town planning, urban development & housing shall be posted to the municipal council on deputation basis. However, from the information obtained through RTI, it is found that many engineers had been

illegally posted on deputation basis from PWD, RWD, RD, WRD, DRDA, etc, which is totally illegal and violation of Municipal Act, 2007 and Corporation Act, 2019 and corruption in nature,” the association said.

It said that, owing to the illegal deputation of engineers to the Itanagar and Pasighat municipalities, “many deserving unemployed engineers and youths have been deprived of and living at the mercy of Nature and also facing a lot untold problem.”

The association said it had appealed to the town planning director to maintain the recruitment rules for the already created posts of AE, JE and surveyor “but till date no response have received.”