Nyedar namlos can help address social issues: DC

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom said that nyedar namlos can play a bigger role in addressing social issues like drug abuse, prostitution and gambling.

Stating that “these antisocial activities are becoming rampant” among the youths in the ICR, Potom appealed to the members of the nyedar namlo in AB Sector here to come forward and fight against these problems.

On Saturday, a social service drive under the Clean India campaign was organized at the namlo premises, and the DC also participated in it.

He appealed to the residents to “stop using single-use plastic at every level for a healthier environment.”

The drive was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra in coordination with the ICR administration and the nyedar namlo.