DC says will make unannounced visits to schools

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said that he will make extensive visits to all the schools of the capital region without any intimation to the schools’ authorities and inspect the day-to-day activities of the schools, including the implementation of the midday meal scheme.

The DC, who visited the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Polo Colony here on Saturday, said that the school’s authority has submitted a memorandum “regarding the problems faced by them, which will be forwarded to the higher authority.”

Potom informed that several important directions were given to the deputy commissioners during the deputy commissioners’ conference held at Namsai, “some of which included activities for the development of education and welfare of the students, the teaching fraternity and the people as a whole.”

He also said that his office has received proposals from almost all the schools of the capital region, “totalling around Rs 100 crores.”

The DC said it would not be possible to provide the funds as his office only has a fund of around Rs 25 lakhs at the district level, which has been provided to the DDSE for urgent and important works in the schools’ campuses.

Potom inspected the GHSS’ classrooms and campus, and interacted with the schoolchildren.

IMC Corporator Tadar Hangi, school management committee chairman Kipa Tuglo, GHSS Principal Momik Boje Kamki and Vice Principal Nang Ekthani Mounglang also held discussions during a ‘development meeting’ held in the school’s campus.