16 Covid cases reported on Sat

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The state reported 16 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, of whom nine are symptomatic.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, 1,511 samples were tested on Saturday and a positivity rate of 1 percent was recorded.

Meanwhile, 29 people recovered from the disease. The current recovery rate in the state stands at 99.18 percent and the fatality rate is at 0.50 percent.

Presently, there are 170 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, the state has recorded a total of 54,980 Covid-19 cases so far, out of whom 54,530 have recovered from the disease, while 280 patients died from the complications of the disease.

A total of 11,58,134 samples have been tested in the state so far (see full bulletin)