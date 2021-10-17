KVKs organize progs to mark World Food Day

CHANGLANG, 16 Oct: Fifty-six farmers participated in a programme organized by the Changlang KVK at Longman village to celebrate World Food Day on Saturday.

During the programme, agronomy scientist AP Singh briefed the participants on healthy nutrition and ‘nutria-thali’.

Winter vegetable seeds kits containing seeds of hybrid varieties of radish, fenugreek, carrot, coriander, cauliflower and turnip were later distributed to the participants.

The KVK also organized a series of seminars, training programmes, meetings and exhibitions, benefiting 112 farmers.

In Longding district, the KVK celebrated the day with 32 farmers, farmwomen and rural youths at Mopakhat village.

KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh spoke about “the green revolution in India through which self-sufficiency of foodgrains could be achieved.”