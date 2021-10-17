Webinar on CwSN held

CHIMPU, 16 Oct: The special education department of the Himalayan University (HU) here organized an ‘international parental webinar’ on the importance of early intervention for children with special needs (CwSN) on Saturday.

Participating in the webinar, UAE-based Abu Dhabi Indian School’s special education HoD Kanchan Patil delivered a lecture on ‘Early intervention for children with intellectual disabilities’, while Chandigarh-based Punjab University’s Communication Department Assistant Professor Dr Saifur Rehman emphasized on early intervention for learning disabled children.

“As a stakeholder, we have responsibilities to empower the SLD child and to interfere in his/her daily living skills,” Prof Rehman said.

New Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia University’s Teacher Training & Non-formal Education Assistant Professor Dr Tausif Alam offered his views on “early stimulation for children with visual impairment, which is going to help children in the developmental phase to appropriate exposure in the environment.”

HU vice chancellor Dr HS Sharma also spoke.

More than 80 participants attended the webinar.