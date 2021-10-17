PASIGHAT, 16 Oct: Over 580 beneficiaries, including daily wage labourers, residents of Sawmill area, Jarku and Gumin Nagar and students and staff of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya benefitted from a door-to-door free legal aid awareness campaign conducted here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The campaign was organized by the East Siang district legal services authority to mark the World Students’ Day.

During the campaign, legal aid counsels informed the beneficiaries about legal aid clinics, duties of legal aid counsels, the Right to Education Act, the POCSO Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, and various government schemes for girl children.

ASHAs and anganwadi workers also took part in the campaign. (DIPRO)