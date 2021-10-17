CE assures to help GHSS

AALO, 16 Oct: Chief Engineer (CE) Kenjom Ete, who is an alumnus of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in West Siang district, assured to provide assistance in improving the school’s infrastructure.

During a visit to his alma mater on Saturday, Ete expressed sadness over the school’s dilapidated condition, and took up the responsibility of rewiring the school’s ‘jubilee hall’.

GHSS Principal Hormo Ete expressed gratitude to the CE, and said that “the school today needs attention from all corners to reach its glory days.” (DIPRO)