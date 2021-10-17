MLA flags off ambulance

JOTE, 16 Oct: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara flagged off an ambulance from the PHC here in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The MLA advised the public of Sangdupota circle to make the best use of the ambulance, which has been donated by the PRI leaders of the circle.

He said that he would approach the state government regarding posting PGTs and TGTs to several schools in his assembly constituency.

Tara also said that he was aware of the pathetic condition of the road from the capital to Jote.

“The Gohpur Tinali-Jote road, measuring around 20 kilometres, has been sanctioned, for which the tender process is on and the paperwork is nearing completion. The work will start soon after it is awarded to the contractor, and till such time, I have asked the Doimukh PWD division to carry out repairing and maintenance work,” he said.

“As the road will connect Lemmi in Pakke-Kessang district, we are trying to clear the legal formalities at the earliest. Once done, we will approach the state government for further approval of the stretch of the first state highway,” the MLA added.

He handed over several cartons of medicines prescribed by the medical fraternity of the area to the MOs in charge of the health centres in Poma, Jote and Bassarnallo.