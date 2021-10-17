Experimental farm inaugurated in Bomdila

BOMDILA, 16 Oct: The union science & technology ministry’s Scientific & Industrial Research Department Secretary Shekhar C Mande inaugurated a ‘multi-location trial-cum-experimental farm’ at RR Hills here in West Kameng district on Saturday, under Jorhat (Assam)-based NE Institute of Science & Technology’s CSR scheme.

“The farm will cater facilities to conserve and promote different species of plants, including rare species, to encourage local communities to take up various related projects in future, adding to the overall economy of the society,” Mande said. (DIPRO)