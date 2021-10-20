CM reviews progress of 8 projects

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the progress of eight schemes and projects during the eighth monthly e-Pragati meeting here on Tuesday.

The schemes and projects reviewed in the meeting were construction of district hospitals, Joram-Koloriang, Yangte-Tali and Hunli-Anini roads, Hollongi airport, universal immunization coverage, the status of institutional deliveries, and agriculture and horticulture schemes under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana.

Khandu asked the implementing agencies to expedite the project works and complete them as per the timeline. He also asked the DCs to periodically inspect the project sites and conduct review meetings. The chief minister advised the DCs to be proactive to achieve the target of universal immunization.

The meeting, which was held in the virtual mode, was attended by Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Planning & Investment Commissioner Prashant S Lokhande, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng and the secretaries, the DCs, and officials of the NHIDCL.