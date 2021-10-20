SCERT signs MoU with Bengaluru varsity under Mission Shiksha

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Azim Premji University (APU) under Mission Shiksha to work together in diverse areas of education, with focus on teachers’ education.

The SCERT was represented by its Director Niharika Rai and APU was represented by its registrar Manoj P during the signing ceremony.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who was also present, said that “with this signing of MoU, we could hope for the positive changes in the education scenario of the state.”

He commended the state government for focusing on the education sector. “More emphasis and importance have been given towards the qualitative development of teachers, which was never given before, for improvement in quality of education,” Tedir said.

Rai requested APU to “highlight the cultures of the Northeast in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular in books under the NCERT.” She also requested the university to come up with plans for exposure tours for teachers to states “which have good PGI index, good materials and good training institutes.”

The state government has launched Mission Shiksha to bring about holistic development of the education scenario of the state. (DIPR)