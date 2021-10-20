Renowned footballer of yesteryear Tadik Raji dies

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Oct: Renowned footballer of yesteryear from Upper Subansiri district, Tadik Raji died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the district hospital here on Tuesday.

Raji was a member of the football team of the GHSS here, which represented Arunachal in the national level Subroto Cup in New Delhi in 1992.

He also played in many state and national level football tournaments during the ’90s and brought glory to the state and his district.

He was considered the best goalkeeper in entire Upper Subansiri district in his time, and was popularly known as ‘Rambo Raji’ by his fans.

The people of the district, particularly the football lovers, expressed deep shock and grief over his sudden demise.

Local MLA Taniya Soki also deeply mourned the demise of Raji and described his death as a great loss for the society.

Raji leaves behind a daughter.