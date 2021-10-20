Arunachal, Assam tax & excise officials discuss ease of doing business

GUWAHATI, 19 Oct: Advisor to Arunachal Pradesh DCM-cum-tax & excise minister, Nyamar Karbak, Tax & Excise Commissioner Kanki Darang and senior excise officials of Assam led by Excise Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal participated in a meeting at Kar Bhavan here in Assam on Tuesday.

They discussed issues related to the impediments to ‘ease of doing business’ for the business community of Arunachal, which had arisen owing to the recent imposition of transit pass for transportation of consignments of liquor passing through Assam by the Assam government.

Karbak spoke about “the age-old cordial relations between the two neighbouring states” and emphasized on mutual cooperation in all fields, adding that “the economic interests of both the states are protected by any steps taken by either government.”

The Assam officials assured to make some changes in their SOPs and compliances of transit permit to make it more business-friendly.

At the request of the Arunachal officials, Agarwal assured to impart training to Arunachal’s tax & excise officials on matters related to GST, such as e-Way bill checking, fake input tax credit (ITC) checking, issuance of show cause notice and assessment procedures under GST.