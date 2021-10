KHONSA, 20 Oct: Outlandish FC and Laho Sporting Club won their respective matches in the second Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament (AAMFT).

Outlandish FC grounded Bera 8-3 in a lopsided match played at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Wednesday. Khomriat Tekwa scored four goals for the winning team.

In the second match, Laho Sporting Club (SC) edged past All Lazu Comrades 2-1 in a keenly contested match.