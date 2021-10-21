No power supply in four districts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Four districts in the state-Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Kamle are reeling under darkness since the last two weeks.

Sources in Ziro informed The Arunachal Times that the entire Lower Subansiri district has been facing total blackout since 12 October.

Reportedly, it has adversely affected every sector including government offices, private institutions, schools and the hospitals.

The patients and attendants of Gyati Taka General Hospital in Hapoli have reportedly made distress calls to the district medical authority to arrange an alternate power source.

“It has come to my knowledge through social media that Gyati Taka General Hospital is in darkness without light. We expect our district hospital to at least have generators for emergencies. I am willing to donate 10 liters of petrol if your good office doesn’t have a budget,” wrote Habung Aape, a social activist at Ziro, taking a dig at the authorities.

A similar situation is reportedly being faced by residents of Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Kamle districts and Mengio area of Papum Pare district.

On being contacted by this daily, Hapoli Power Division Executive Engineer Dogin Tade informed that the total blackout is due to break down of 132/33KV R-Phase Transformer at Dillopolyang Power Grid Sub-Station.

The Power Grid officials and the district administration, led by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang reportedly visited sub-station at Dillopolyang after a coordination meeting.

EE Dogin Tade further informed that the defective transformer has been replaced and restoration is almost done.

The department sources added that the power supply line would be restored at the earliest.