22 Covid cases reported on Thursday

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The state on Thursday reported 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom seven are symptomatic.

Tawang reported the highest 10 cases, followed by five cases in East Siang and three cases in West Kameng.

With 11.1 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Twenty patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

A total of 1,295 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 140 active cases, with 116 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin).