Focus on achieving SDGs: DC

CHANGLANG, 21 Oct: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav asked the district’s departmental heads to focus on achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG) “for holistic development of the district in particular and improving the state’s rankings in the national level.”

The DC said this while chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting with MLAs Phosum Kimhun and Samlung Mossang, the ZPC, administrative officers, panchayat leaders and others here on Thursday.

DPO Shamee Timba made a presentation on the SDG and “the district’s performance vis-à-vis the state and national score as per NITI Aayog.”

Emphasizing on proper implementation of the schemes for the agriculture and allied sectors along with rural poverty alleviation schemes and environment protection measures as envisaged in the SDG, the DC advised the works departments to come up with viable projects “for better outcome and effective implementation at ground level.”

The MLAs and the ZPC also offered suggestions. (DIPRO)