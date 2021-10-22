RGU’s 19th convocation on 30 Nov

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The 19th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for the 2020-’21 session will be held on 30 November in the blended mode, as per the Covid-19 protocols.

“The university has decided to award gold medals to the meritorious students, MPhil and PhD degrees in person and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in absentia for the session 2020-’21,” the university’s registrar informed in a notification on Thursday.

The gold medallists and eligible degree holders in MPhil and PhD have been asked to submit their applications online on or before 20 November on the university’s website www.rgu.ac.in.

“No offline application shall be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates attending the convocation are to report at the venue latest by 8:30 am on 30 November,” the registrar said, adding that no candidate and invitee will be allowed to enter the hall without mask/face cover.

“There will be a rehearsal on 29 November at 2 pm in the convocation hall of the university. Candidates are advised to attend the rehearsal accordingly,” the notification read.