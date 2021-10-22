Unorganized workers registered on eSHRAM portal

YUPIA, 21 Oct: The Papum Pare district administration organized ‘awareness-cum-spot registration of unorganized workers in eSHRAM portal’ here on 19 and 20 October.

More than 100 unorganized workers, including construction workers, migrant workers, domestic workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, MNREGA workers, self-employed workers, small shopkeepers, fishermen, washermen, rickshaw pullers, plantation workers, milkmen, autorickshaw drivers and carpenters were registered during the drive.

More than 200 unorganized workers were simultaneously registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Unorganized Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008, and identity cards were issued to them.

The drive was conducted by CO Yakar Dawe, in collaboration with village level entrepreneurs and the common service centres of the district. (DIPRO)