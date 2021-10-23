Anmol Singh, Goken Koyu and Ama Nungnu top APPSCCE 2020

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Anmol Singh, Goken Koyu and Ama Nungnu have secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2020.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results on Friday.

Out of the 106 declared posts, 50 were for APCS entry grade, 12 for APPS entry grade, 22 for assistant section officer, eight for tax, excise & narcotics inspector, and two each for district land revenue settlement officer, child development project officer and station superintendent.

The mains written examination was held on 6, 7, 13 and 14 February, 2021. The physical eligibility test and the medical test were conducted on 27, 28 and 30 September, and the personality test was conducted from 20-22 October.

Topper Anmol Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, secured a total mark of 1250.25. Singh had opted for geography as his optional paper. This was his second attempt in the APPSCCE.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, the 32-year-old said that he was inspired and encouraged by his Apatani friend to appear for the APPSCCE. Earlier, he did secure a total mark of 1031 but was unable to get through.

Singh did his schooling from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Pilibhit, UP, and is now associated with NGO Sahyog, which works in the field of drug demand and harm reduction, behavioural change, etc.

His father is a retired chief cane officer and his wife is working as an executive magistrate in the Himachal Pradesh government.

“I am fond of doing DIY projects for home and social improvement – installing solar panel in my house, waste water recycling, etc. I recently started a company, Himtreasure Websolution LLP, which is a web designing company,” Singh said.

Goken Koyu, son of Tago Koyu (father) and Bomrik Koyu (mother), secured the second position in the APPSCCE, scoring 1245.05 marks. He is a native of Rotte village in Koyu circle of Lower Siang district.

Goken did his schooling from Holy Cross School, Itanagar and high schooling from Delhi Public School, Numaligarh, and earned a BSc degree in agriculture from Abhilashi University in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Goken had also qualified for the UPSC CDS Exam, 2020 and the UPSC Prelims, 2020.

“It was my experience in the UPSC mains that I wrote in 2021 which has helped me to perform well in the APPSC mains exam,” Goken said.

“I want to thank god, whose grace and mercy have been there to guide me always.

Also, I would like to thank my parents, who have always stood by me and reposed their faith in me. Their guidance and simple lifestyle motivated me. My elder brother David Koyu (ranked 12th) has been my study guide, leading me in every step,” Koyu added.

Reacting to her success, Ama Nungnu, who ranked third with a total mark of 1202, said, “I am very relieved and satisfied with my result since I missed out in the last hurdle. I am also delighted by the fact that I am able to make my family proud. It would not have been possible without their support. I hope I can serve the people of Arunachal to the best of my ability.”

“I started my preparation right after my masters. I was motivated to join the civil services since my graduation days. This service provides a tremendous platform to get involved in the public affair directly at such a young age,” Ama said.

Born to Nanya Nungnu (father) and Yapa Nungnu (mother), Ama is a native of Upper Subansiri district. She did her schooling from the government higher secondary school in Miao, Changlang, and MSc in zoology from Osmania University, Hyderabad.