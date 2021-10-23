Assn urges GoAP to maintain RoW approved by Tuki govt

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Oct: Stating that construction of the four-lane highway from the Papu Nallah trijunction to Banderdewa is likely to affect many buildings on both sides of the road, the Capital Complex Commercial Building Owners Welfare Association appealed to the state government to “maintain the right of way (RoW) approved by the Nabam Tuki-led state government, or compensate the affected building owners adequately.”

The association claimed that in January 2013, the Nabam Tuki-led government had approved creation of four new districts and a bypass road from Chimpu to Lekhi without disturbing the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

“Besides that, the cabinet also approved 22 to 24 metres road in the capital for RoW without disturbing the structures constructed on both sides of the road,” it said.

It added that the highway department “is taking measurement of both sides of road without intimating the building owners/dwellers of Naharlagun, which has raised fear and suspicion among the buildings’ owners.”

The association also said that the district administration is all set to demolish the buildings along the proposed alignment without providing adequate compensation.

The association said that it would be left with no alternative but to launch a democratic movement “in the form of shutter down” in the capital region if its demand is not met immediately.