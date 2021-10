ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Itanagar-based Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Protection Society (APBPS) on Friday launched a three-day ‘riverbank cleanup drive’.

On the first day, the members of the society cleaned up the riverbank from Chandranagar to Division-IV here.

ICR DC Talo Potom and Corporator Gora Tallang also joined the drive.

The APBPS will organize cleanliness drives at Senki View here and the C Sector riverbank in Naharlagun on 23 and 24 October, respectively.