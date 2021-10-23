Legal awareness progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The district legal services authorities (DLSA) of Tawang, Upper Siang and Lohit carried out door-to-door legal awareness programmes on Friday as part of the pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign.

Around 290 people in Waikhair, Bomdir and Khirmu villages in Tawang, Haleng village in Upper Siang, Sora village in West Siang and Tafragham and Koraliang villages in Lohit were informed about the JJ Act, the POCSO Act, legal aid clinics, the RTE Act, the paralegal volunteer scheme, etc.

The Lohit DLSA also conducted a radio talk show, highlighting the POCSO Act and the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

In the ICR, the Aruna-chal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority carried out a legal awareness programme at Niti Vihar.