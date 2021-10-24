Cleanliness drive organized

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: A group of youths participated in a cleanliness drive on the national highway from the civil secretariat to Akashdeep here on Saturday.

IMC Ward 6 member Oie Jerang informed that cleanliness drives are organized every week in Ward 6 “to motivate others to keep the city clean and green.”

“We have decided to carry out social service every week in one colony/sector under our ward, right from Ganga market area to civil secretariat,” Jerang said.

He appealed to the youth welfare committees of other sectors and colonies to organize such drives every week.