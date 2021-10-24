APRB launches street plays to highlight banking services

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), in collaboration with the alumni of New Delhi-based National School of Drama, launched nukkad natak (street plays) across the state on Saturday to create awareness on banking services.

The programme is supported by the NABARD.

The first play was staged at the APRB head office in Naharlagun, with actors from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bihar creating awareness on the schemes of the banks, and on cyber crimes.

APRB Chairman Deepak Kumar informed that such street plays will be conducted at 24 different places in the state, including the Itanagar capital region.

“The sudden rise in cyber crimes has become a matter of concern in Arunachal Pradesh,” Kumar said, and advised the people not to fall prey to “false calls like winning crores of rupees in lottery, updation of Aadhaar number, PAN number, ATM details, etc.”

The public will be informed about banking facilities and government-sponsored loans through the street plays, he said.

“The APRB has recently developed a unique loan scheme which is only for APST people. APST citizens who are constructing rent houses, be it for commercial purpose or residential purpose, can approach any of the bank’s 31 branches across the state to avail loan. Loan of up to Rs 2 crores can be availed by eligible customers,” Kumar informed.