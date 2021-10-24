Legal awareness prog conducted

JOLLANG, 23 Oct: A legal awareness programme was organized at Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Saturday by Naharlagun-based NGO Friends for Life, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, Deepak Nabam Living Home chairperson Deepak Nabam, advocate Nikita Daggen and RGU Assistant Professor Zilpha Modi were the resource persons.

Nabam spoke about the ill effects of drug addiction and urged the students to stay away from any kind of addiction.

Prof Modi dwelt on the need to have a gender neutral society, and emphasized on “eradicating the mindsets of gender stereotypes,” while advocate Daggen spoke on the laws pertaining to property rights, especially in the context to Arunachal Pradesh.

Techi and DBC principal Fr Jose George also spoke.