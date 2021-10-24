Domestic football season starts today with women’s state championship

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association’s (APFA) domestic season will start on Sunday (24 October) with the State Level Women’s Football Championship 2021 in Chimpu near here.

This championship is part of the talent scouting process of the APFA to select players for various upcoming national football championships, said organizing committee chairman Gebin Kato.

Eleven teams from various districts and clubs are participating in the championship.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to be held at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu at 1:30 pm.

The championship, which will continue till 3 November, is being held after a gap of almost two years due to the Covid pandemic.