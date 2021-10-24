Gov congratulates medical fraternity

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has congratulated the medical fraternity of the state on the nation’s achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccination coverage.

He also commended the state government, the administration, the police and all Covid warriors for their vital contributions in the vaccination campaign.

“This has been possible due to the concerted effort of every conscientious and responsible citizen of our country,” Mishra said, and reiterated his appeal to the citizens to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. (Raj Bhavan)