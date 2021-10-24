14 Covid cases reported on Saturday

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The state on Saturday reported 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom seven are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest six cases, followed by two cases each in Changlang and Tirap.

With 13.3 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Thirteen patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

A total of 996 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 142 active cases, with 116 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)