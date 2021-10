KHONSA, 24 Oct: Ching 90s Football Club (C90s FC) defeated FMCC 2-0 in the last match of the first round of the 2nd Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament played at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Sunday.

The second round matches will start from 25 October.

Dadam Jr Football Club will take on United Kothin FC, and Borduria Youth Association FC will play against Lamsa FC on Monday.