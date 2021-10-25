Lohit stun Kurung Kumey 3-0 in State Women’s Football Championship opener

CHIMPU, 24 Oct: Lohit stunned Kurung Kumey 3-0 in a keenly contested inaugural match of the State Level Women’s Football Championship at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy here on Sunday.

Kaling Napi opened the scoring for Lohit in the 8th minute of the first half with a beautifully placed header. Ronit Chetia doubled the lead in the 49th minute, while Yoisi Tawsik scored the third goal in the 55th minute.

Priscila Tamai of Lohit was adjudged the player of the match for her brilliant performance.

Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Ltd Vice Chairman Apang Jongkey, Lt Col TC Tayum, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago and treasurer Balung Marik, APFA vice president Kipa Takum, secretary Kipa Ajay and other executive members of the association witnessed the opening match.

On Monday, East Kameng will meet Ziro United FC in the first match at 12 noon, before Upper Subansiri takes on East Siang in the second match at 2 pm.