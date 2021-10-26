Training prog for farmers organized

BASAR, 25 Oct: Twenty-six farmers from Sago and Sadi villages benefitted from a ‘Hands-on training-cum-input distribution programme’ organized by the ICAR’s regional centre here in Leparada district on Monday, under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

Veterinary extension scientist Dr Doni Jini demonstrated management and housing of poultry birds, while plant breeding scientist L Touthang demonstrated the ‘package and practices of potato cultivation’.

Project leader Dr H Kalita also spoke.

The farmers were later provided with potato seeds and Kalinga brown poultry chicks and feeds.

Meanwhile, a similar programme for development of integrated farming system (IFS) model was organized by the West Siang KVK at the KVK’s instructional farm here. Farmers representing 10 different IFS models of different villages benefitted from it.

Kaling Brown and Karaknath poultry chicks along with poultry feeds, veterinary medicines, materials required for development of mushroom units, small agricultural implements, and improved varieties of seeds of tomato and chilli were distributed among the farmers.

The farmers were then taken to the poultry and mushroom demonstration units of the KVK farm by plant protection scientist Dr K Suraj Sing, and given hands-on training in poultry farming and mushroom cultivation techniques.