Children’s book authored by Dalai Lama released in Tawang

TAWANG, 25 Oct: Local MLA Tsering Tashi released a children’s book titled The Seeds of Compassion, authored by the Dalai Lama, at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

The Bhoti (Tibetan) version of the book, titled Jam Tse Sabon, was also released on the occasion.

In the preface of the book, the Dalai Lama writes: “I have had the opportunity to travel to many countries during which I have met and spoken to many children. As I won’t have the opportunity to personally meet all the children of the world, it brings me great joy to share this story with you, my young brothers and sisters.”

“The book is aimed at nurturing a sense of compassion in children, which is already there within each child, for all the sentient beings in the world,” Tashi said.

He said that, according to Buddhism, “compassion is an inspiration, a state of mind, wanting others to be free from suffering. It’s not passive, it’s not empathy alone, but rather an empathetic altruism that actually struggles to free others from suffering. Genuine compassion must have both wisdom and loving kindness.”

The MLA urged the teachers who were present at the ceremony to take the message of compassion to the school children, so that they can grow to be good and compassionate human beings.

The book has been published in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with illustrations by Bao Luu.

Senior monks from the Tawang monastery, secretary to the ling rimpoche Lama Tenzing Khensey, the Tawang DDSE, PRI members, public leaders, teachers and student leaders were present on the occasion.

The paperback edition of the book has been specially printed for free distribution in the trans-Himalayan region by the Mundgoi (Karnataka)-based Drepung Loseling Pethub Khangtsen Education Society.