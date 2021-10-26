Union seeks disciplinary action against officers involved in illegal appointment

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: While welcoming the termination of the jobs of 20 illegally appointed contingency MTS’ by the Kamle deputy commissioner following a government order, the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has sought disciplinary action against the officers involved in the matter.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the union on Monday also requested him to direct the SIC SP to register a case, based on the FIR lodged by the union in August this year, and arrest the officials concerned.

“Mere termination of those employees is not a proper and impartial justification until and unless officials/officers responsible for such illegal appointment are punished,” the AKDSU stated.