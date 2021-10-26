‘Mega expo’ underway in Khonsa

KHONSA, 25 Oct: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize inaugurated a ‘mega expo’ at the market here on Monday.

Vendors from various states have put up stalls showcasing winter wears, carpets, furniture, electronics, Ayurvedic medicines, pickles, cosmetics, etc.

While inspecting the stalls, Mize advised the vendors as well as the visitors to maintain the Covid-19 protocols. Stating that such expos benefit the locals the most, he advocated organizing such events once in a year.

ADC (HQ) Kretkam Tikhak, EAC Hakresha Kri and student leaders of the district also attended the inauguration ceremony. (DIPRO)