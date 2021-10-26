VKV shines at science congress

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Oct: Bengia Ama and Imi Jini from VKV Itanagar won the first prize, while Nangram Anu and Alice Tayang from VKV Nirjuli won the second prize and Utkarsh Karn and Vidyasha from VKV Vivek Vihar won the third prize in the 29th National Children’s Science Congress conducted at the government secondary school in G Sector here on Sunday.

The district level event in respect of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) witnessed the participation of students aged between 10 and 17 years from government schools, private schools and government-aided schools of the ICR.

The event was organized by the ICR DDSE and coordinated by the science & technology department.

The selected students will represent the ICR at the state level. (DIPRO)