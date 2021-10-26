Yanman de-addiction centre starts functioning

YANMAN, 25 Oct: The drug de-addiction centre in Yanman village in Changlang district started functioning from Sunday, owing to the active initiative of Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav.

The first batch of 26 drug addicts was admitted to the centre on Monday, in the presence of the DC, the DMO, Changlang South MLA Phosum Kimhun, Khimiyang ZPM Khapjong Techi, and others.

This is the first such rehabilitation centre in Khimiyang circle. Similar rehab centres are slated to be established in Khimiyang circle HQ and Longkey village soon.

Joining the district administration in the noble endeavour, the 9th Assam Rifles donated rice for the inmates.

Remote Yanman village in Khimiyang circle has been grappling with the menace of opium addiction for a long time, and the majority of the populace, especially youths, have fallen prey to the menace in the absence of other avenues. (DIPRO)