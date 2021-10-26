Tabletop exercise on disaster mgmt held

BOMDILA, 25 Oct: A tabletop exercise on disaster management was jointly conducted by the West Kameng district disaster management authority (DDMA) and Itanagar-based 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

During the exercise, Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu, who is also an incident commander of the DDMA said, “Disasters never come by informing us. Everyone should be prepared to tackle the disasters.”

The ADC advised the 12 NDRF to prepare an annual calendar to conduct awareness programmes on disasters quarterly every year.

DDMO (in-charge) Tashi informed that the DDMA is regularly updating the names and contact details of the members of the DDMA. “To know the exact manpower and resource of each department, the DDMA is collecting the data through resource inventory data, which can be used during any disaster. During any disaster or emergency, one can call the toll-free helpline number 1077, which is active 24/7,” he informed.

12 NDRF Assistant Commandant SP Sharma also spoke. (DIPRO)