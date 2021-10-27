150.43 acres of land in Namphai-II finalized for RGU extension campus

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPHAI, 26 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has in principle considered three sites in the state for establishment of extension campuses.

The three sites are Namphai-II in Miao circle of Changlang district with 150.43 acres, the erstwhile NEC farm in Kamba in West Siang district with 211.982 acres and an additional 25 acres, and Baliso in Dissing-Passo circle of Pakke-Kessang district with 226 acres of land.

A series of exercises were undertaken to narrow down the sites, keeping in view the criteria framed for the purpose. After considering the feasibility from all angles required for the extension campuses, the three sites were finalized.

Land allotment along with necessary documents must be made available to RGU for formal possession of the sites, so that the work for the extension campuses can be started at the earliest.

Miao legislator and minister Kamlung Mossang in his Facebook handle said, “Namphai-II under Miao circle in Changlang district has been chosen as one of the extension campus of Rajiv Gandhi University. It’s a moment of joy for all of us as it will help the students of eastern Arunachal to pursue their higher studies in a nearer place now. I extend heartfelt thanks to the people of Miao for donating the land. I also thank VC of RGU, members of site selection committee

and all those associated with the process of finalizing the site at Namphai-II, 7 km from Miao township.”

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission (UMM) and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) have extended gratefulness to the minister over the finalization of the extension campus in Namphai-II.

“The step will not only transform Miao subdivision as an education hub but will largely benefit eastern Arunachal,” the UMM and the MSRH said in a joint press release.