NSCN (U) area commander apprehended

NAMSAI, 26 Oct: A self-styled area commander of the NSCN (U), identified as Mineshwar Dihingia aka Pilot (37), of Lekang Gohaingaon village in Namsai district, was apprehended from his hideout in Kaupatoni village in Mahadevpur on Tuesday in a joint operation carried out by personnel of the police and the A/186 Bn CRPF, led by Mahadevpur Police Station OC Inspector Gesap Ronya and Namsai SB OC Inspector Lod Tari, under the supervision of Namsai SP DW Thongon.

Dihingia was involved in five cases under the Arms Act registered with the Mahadevpur and Namsai police stations and the crime branch.

Thongon informed that the accused was involved in various extortion cases in Namsai district for the last 6-7 months and had placed extortion

demands on some prominent businessmen and extorted money from a local petrol pump.

“Upon information from reliable sources, five police nakas were placed in various locations under Lekang circle since 28 September, 2021 by the police in collaboration with 186th Bn CRPF, Alpha Company, Mahadevpur. Further, police personnel in plain clothes were detailed for locating the exact location of the accused. Technical intelligence support from the police headquarters was also provided to the police. On Tuesday, the location of the wanted accused was traced at Kaupatoni village, PO/PS Mahadevpur, Namsai district and accordingly the area was cordoned off and a rigorous search operation was carried out to arrest the accused. The accused is presently lodged in the Mahadevpur police station. Joint interrogation of the arrested accused will be done in the next few days,” the SP stated in a release.

The police have recovered a .38 pistol with one magazine and five live rounds from the possession of the accused.