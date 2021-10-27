9 Covid cases reported on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The state on Tuesday reported nine fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom six are symptomatic.

Tawang reported the highest three cases, followed by two cases each in Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Subansiri.

With 7.4 percent, Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Ten patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

A total of 815 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 137 active cases, with 111 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)