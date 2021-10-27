SDP on Idu Mishmi textiles begins

ROING, 26 Oct: Sixty rural unemployed youths, mostly SHG members, are undergoing a 35-day skill development programme (SDP) on ‘Hand woven Idu Mishmi textiles’, which began here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

The NABARD’s Itanagar Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha said that “the main objective of this skill training is to provide a livelihood and sustainable income generation opportunity to the trainees by way of aggregation of their product and collective mechanism.”

He stressed on the need for marketing and selling the unique

handloom textiles of Arunachal in the global market. “The Idu Mishmi war coat being GI tagged has a great scope and potential to capture the national as well as global market,” he said.

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili spoke on “the need to preserve one’s culture and tradition as loss of culture will lead to loss of identity.”

He said that the NABARD will help in marketing the products made by the trainees “by way of exposure in trade fair and expo, etc.”

The SDP is sponsored by the NABARD and organized by NGO AMYAA.