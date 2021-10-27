Meeting on child rights protection held

KOLORIANG, 26 Oct: A meeting on protection of child rights was conducted at the Kurung Kumey DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu, saw the participation of members of the CWC, the JJB, the DCPO, the SPJU, the DLSA, NGOs and CBOs, besides GBs and others.

Ringu briefed the participants on child rights protection, child labour, child marriage and sexual assault, and the POCSO Act, 2012, and called for strict implementation of child-related laws and rules.

Koloriang ICDS Deputy Director Ringu Kama also spoke. (DIPRO)