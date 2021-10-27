ENNG operative surrenders

KHONSA, 26 Oct: A self-styled lieutenant of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), identified as Hophan Bangsia aka Alex Bangsia (37), of Lamsa village in Tirap district, surrendered before the district administration, the police and the 6 Assam Rifles here on Tuesday.

The surrendered operative was an active member of the NSCN (IM) from 2008 to 2013, before working for the NSCN (R) from 2017 to 2018, and shifting to the ENNG in 2019.

Stating that the life of insurgents is very tough, Bangsia urged his ex-fellow operatives to “join the mainstream and bring back peace and normalcy in the region for rapid development.” (DIPRO)