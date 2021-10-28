Awareness meet under UBA organized

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: An awareness programme on village beautification and cleanliness drives under the HRD ministry’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) was organized at Tigra village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) Gambo Mize, who chaired the meeting, shared his idea and plan for developing the village through landscaping with horticultural plantations. He emphasized on installing streetlights and dustbins in the village. The GPC urged the village authorities and members to “actively support the vision of the UBA for village development.”

Programme coordinator Dr Y Disco Singh highlighted the plans and ideas to develop Tigra village as one of the cleanest villages of Arunachal. He also elaborated the objectives of the UBA and sought support from the community members to execute the set objectives.

Programme co-coordinator, Dr Punabati Heisnam said that, apart from beautification of the village, maintaining good health and sanitation practices by the community members are very important.

Programme co-coordinator Dr TM Chanu expressed her views on transfer of technology for village development. She said that self-help groups and other committees can play an important role in executing the developmental programmes supported by the government.

Around 30 villagers attended the programme.

Sponsored by the UBA and IIT New Delhi, the programme was organized in association with Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry.